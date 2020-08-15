SECTIONS
Money
P Share Print

Family caught on video attacking teen Chili's hostess for enforcing COVID rules

Another in the spate of attacks on retail employees trying to do their jobs as businesses reopen

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2020 at 8:17pm
P Share Print

(VICE) Three women from the same family viciously attacked a teen hostess at a Louisiana Chili’s restaurant when she tried to enforce the employer’s coronavirus policy.

The scene was caught on video by a bystander, and the women have been arrested.

Tammy Dabney, 48, Erica Dabney, 46, and Rodneka Dabney, 27, assaulted 17-year-old Kelsy Wallace on Aug. 8, after the teen informed them that their party of 11 guests could not be seated at the same table, per the social distancing policy of the Baton Rouge chain restaurant.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×