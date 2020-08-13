Fans boo, chant 'USA' when soccer teams kneel during national anthem

(MSN) – FC Dallas became the first Major League Soccer club to allow fans during the coronavirus pandemic, and they were heard from before Wednesday's game with Nashville SC.

Some fans booed during the playing of the national anthem as players from both teams knelt in solidarity, protesting against police brutality of Black people in the United States.

According to the Dallas Morning News, one fan threw a water bottle onto the field and was escorted out of Toyota Stadium.

A total of 2,912 fans attended the game, which Nashville won 1-0 for its first MLS victory. Some of them chanted "USA, USA!" as the players knelt during the anthem.

Dallas right back Reggie Cannon lifted his right fist in the air as he knelt. Cannon called the fans' booing "disgusting" and "disgraceful."

