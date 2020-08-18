FBI botches background check for undercover journalist, now lets him pack heat

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe says the FBI has reversed its denial of permission for him to purchase a shotgun.

The bureau claimed its listing of the investigative reporter as a felon in its National Instant Criminal Background Check System was a mistake.

O'Keefe, known for his undercover probes exposing liberal bias and corruption, filed a lawsuit against the FBI. He published a video showing him trying to buy a gun July 26 at gun stores in New York and being denied.

The lawsuit argued he "has never been convicted of a felony or any other crime punishable by more than one year imprisonment."

"Despite this, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has illegally place Mr. O'Keefe on a federal watch list designed to preclude convicted felons from purchasing firearms by falsely claiming Mr. O'Keefe has in fact been convicted of a felony and has subsequently repeatedly, wrongfully, and without justification denied Mr. O'Keefe the ability to purchase a firearm," the complaint stated.

The latest Project Veritas video:

Now, according to O'Keefe, the FBI has removed his name from the watchlist.

"This is a victory for all Americans. No law-abiding citizen should be wrongfully denied the basic right to bear arms," said O’Keefe in an Aug. 14 statement. "Throughout this ordeal, I have learned from too many people about the hassles regular Americans have gone through just to exercise their right to keep and bear arms."

He said it "should not be so difficult to exercise a right the Constitution says should not be infringed."

Brian Olesen, the owner of Empire Army Navy gun store, said it was the first time he recalled that a negative ruling had been reversed.

"This was not a mistake,” said Richard “Dick” Heller, whose successful 2008 lawsuit overturned the District of Columbia’s handgun ban and kicked off the current revival of gun rights across the country.

“I don’t think the FBI does anything by accident.”

A veteran of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, Heller said he strongly urges O’Keefe to find the people in the FBI responsible for stripping him of his constitutionally protected rights and sue them individually.

“James O’Keefe is a prominent figure, so hopefully his case will shed light on what the FBI is doing to other people, too and maybe they’ll be forced to stop it,” he said.

O'Keefe's lawyer said the lawsuit will continue.

"The FBI removal from NICS is effectively an admission that he shouldn’t have been there to begin with, the lawsuit will continue in order to find out who placed James on the list and why he was kept on the list wrongly for seven years,” he said.