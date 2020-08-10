Feel dizzy when you stand up? It may be a warning sign for dementia

(STUDY FINDS) -- MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Do you feel dizzy or lightheaded when you stand up? It might seem like nothing major, but researchers say the condition is called orthostatic hypotension. People who have it suffer a sudden drop in blood pressure when they stand. A new study now warns that having this problem could be a sign you’ll be at risk for dementia later in life.

The study, published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, reveals a link between dementia and drops in systolic blood pressure. The same link does not appear with drops in diastolic blood pressure according to the report. Such drops can occur when a person feels dizzy after standing up.

Systolic blood pressure is the top or first number in your blood pressure reading. The American Heart Association says this number reveals how much pressure your blood is applying on your artery walls while the heart beats. A drop of at least 15 mmHg when you stand is a sign you have systolic orthostatic hypotension.

