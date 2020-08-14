SECTIONS
Florida sheriff funds $35,000-a-month luxury office with 'money we take from the bad guys'

'It's very impressive. If you're going to be on camera, it's a good place. It makes you look prestigious'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2020 at 2:28pm
(USA TODAY) Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has leased an entire floor of a luxury office tower for himself and his top staff, paying a rate double that of less prestigious office space.

His four-year lease at DiVosta Towers — two new Palm Beach Gardens’ office buildings topped by distinct pyramid structures — costs $35,000 a month. With a one year option to extend, the ultimate bill would top $2 million.

The lease works out to $41 per square foot. Less opulent space could be rented for $15 to $20 per square foot, several real estate brokers told The Palm Beach Post.

