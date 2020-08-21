Football legend Herschel Walker calls out DNC for 'playing the race card way too much'

Football legend Herschel Walker ripped into Democrats on social media Thursday during the fourth and final night of Democratic National Convention over their fixation on racial issues.

Walker, who has a friendship with President Donald Trump and has been a vocal opponent of the often violent nationwide protests that have taken place this summer, essentially accused Democrats of pandering for votes.

“Wow Democratic Convention, you’re playing the race card way too much tonight!” Walker wrote.

“You all have been in office for years and have done nothing for African Americans. Every four years you do this for a vote.”

Wow Democratic Convention, you’re playing the race card way too much tonight! You all have been in office for years and have done nothing for African Americans. Every four years you do this for a vote. And the violence and death in our communities, yet you say nothing? — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 21, 2020

TRENDING: Gingrich: 3 reasons Biden-Harris ticket will 'collapse' before Election Day

Walker concluded his post with a question: "And the violence and death in our communities, yet you say nothing?”

During his speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden claimed, among other things, that he was motivated to run for president for a third time in order to oppose racism.

“Ella Baker, a giant of the civil rights movement, left us with this wisdom: Give people light and they will find a way. Give people light. Those are words for our time. The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger, too much fear, too much division,” Biden said.

Biden said that if he is elected president, “We’ll choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege. I’m a proud Democrat, and I’ll be proud to carry the banner of our party into the general election. So it’s with great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America.”

Race was a big part of Joe Biden's DNC speech tonight, says @mayaaking. He opened with a quote from Ella Baker, the famed civil rights activist, and later leaned into the Charlottesville events, something he's frequently cited as the reason he ultimately decided to run. pic.twitter.com/frFZjsRFqO — POLITICO (@politico) August 21, 2020

The 77-year-old also claimed that he had a very grown-up conversation with the young daughter of George Floyd, whose May 25 death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes sparked nationwide civil unrest.

“I met with 6-year-old Gianna Floyd the day before her daddy, George Floyd, was laid to rest," he said. "She’s an incredibly brave little girl, and I’ll never forget it: When I leaned down to speak to her, she looked in my eyes and she said, and I quote, ‘Daddy changed the world.'"

“Her words burrowed deep into my heart. Maybe George Floyd’s murder was a breaking point. Maybe John Lewis’ passing the inspiration. But however it’s come to be, however it’s happened, America’s ready, in John’s words, to lay down, quote, ‘The heavy burden of hate at last,’” Biden said.

Joe Biden says his meeting with George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd, was "one of the most important conversations I've had this entire campaign" "She looked in my eyes and she said, 'Daddy changed the world'" https://t.co/GtFLIpIPzX pic.twitter.com/WJ3nYpnGnp — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 21, 2020

Biden’s comments Thursday were a small portion of the four-day convention, which did place a great emphasis on identity politics, and Walker was among those who were not impressed by the Democrats’ vision for America.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning running back also made headlines last month when he criticized the Black Lives Matter movement.

Declaring in a short Twitter video that Black Lives Matter doesn't speak for him, Walker wrote in the caption: “I don’t want to defund the police. I don’t want to riot and tear people’s stores up.”

In June, Walker offered to buy anti-police activists plane tickets so they can leave the country.

“I have an idea,” he wrote. “For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!”

I have an idea... For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy! @CNN @FoxNews @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS @espn — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 17, 2020

Considering he accused Democrats of attempting to pander to black Americans on Twitter, it doesn’t appear Walker was moved by the party’s continued embrace of identity politics and rhetoric.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.