SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

Gas explosion blamed for massive destruction in Baltimore neighborhood

'Adults and children trapped'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2020 at 11:03am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) – A gas explosion in Baltimore has left adults and children trapped, according to reports.

Fox Baltimore reports that medical units have been called to the scene and Baltimore County firefighters have been called to help. One person was confirmed dead following the explosion.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” tweeted Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734. The tweet was retweeted by the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×