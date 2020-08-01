Gavin Newsom's 2020 property taxes are 'delinquent' on BOTH of his estates

(RED STATE) Property taxes in California are insanely expensive, as we all know. They sting everyone, including Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). He personally owns more than $6 million in real estate in the Golden State, giving him a massive property tax bill every year. And even though he received $2,695,000 cash in late January from Union Bank as a cash-out refinance on his $3.7 million Sacramento County mansion, he didn’t turn around and pay property taxes due in either Sacramento County or Marin County. In fact, at this moment his Kentfield estate is listed as “delinquent” on the Marin County Tax Collector’s website:

