GOP plans to cash in on Biden's threat to shut down economy again

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Republicans believe President Trump caught a major break on the eve of the GOP convention with Joe Biden’s comments that he would be willing to reimpose an economic lockdown if scientists told him it was needed to neutralize the coronavirus.

The Democratic nominee told ABC News he would do whatever is necessary to defeat the coronavirus, emphasizing that reviving an economy stricken by recession and returning American life to normal depends upon arresting the pandemic. Despite that context, Republican strategists believe Biden extended a lifeline to Trump, arguing that voters worried about the economy and exhausted by pandemic restrictions will recoil at Biden’s consideration of another shutdown.

Trump is attempting to come from behind against the former vice president, who leads nationally and in key battleground states as the GOP convention begins.

