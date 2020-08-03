'You got 2 seconds before I shoot you': Man shoots Burger King employee over wait

By Kaylee Greenlee
A Burger King employee was allegedly shot by a man whose friend reportedly had to wait in the drive-thru for a food on Saturday night in Orlando, Florida, the New York Post reported.
Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, allegedly shot Burger King employee Desmond Joshua, 22, in the parking lot of the restaurant around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriffs Office.
“You got two seconds before I shoot you,” Rodriguez-Tormes allegedly told Burger King new-hire Joshua, the Post reported.
An Orlando Burger King employee was killed when a customer became irate, left the restaurant and returned with a man who is accused of putting the victim in a headlock and choking him before shooting him in the parking lot. DETAILS: https://t.co/lCGNb2B4qS
— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) August 2, 2020
A woman who was reportedly upset over the time she had to wait in the drive-thru was refunded $40 and asked to leave after she allegedly threatened to have “her man” visit the restaurant, the Post reported.
She reportedly returned to the Burger King with Rodriguez-Tormes, who allegedly challenged Joshua to fight him, the Post reported. Rodriguez-Tormes reportedly placed Joshua in a headlock before witnesses separated them, according to Fox 13.
Shortly after the two were separated, Rodriguez-Tormes allegedly retrieved a gun from his truck and shot Joshua, the Post reported.
Joshua was reportedly taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Post reported. Rodriguez-Tormes faces charges of murder, destruction of evidence, weapons possession, the Post reported.
