Gingrich: Solution to violence is to arrest offenders

'You're going to see this continue until we in fact stand up for civilization'

Published August 31, 2020 at 9:19am
(FOX NEWS) -- The only way to break violence is to "keep arresting people until there's no one left,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday in the wake of unrest over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

“I think they need to take every video they can and ask people to send us whatever video you might have taken, they need to track these people down, they need to charge them with the highest possible crime,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

Gingrich said this “simply” needs to happen in order to “break the fever by which people on the left,” including Antifa, have “come to believe they have the right.”

