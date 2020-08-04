Heat in the kitchen: Average household sees 217 arguments a year, just over cleaning dishes!

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — Everyone wants to eat, but no one wants to deal with the aftermath. It’s a problem as old as time. “Whose turn is it to do the dishes again?”

Arguments over dirty dishes aren’t anything new, but you’ll probably be surprised to read just how often Americans are picking a fight over the kitchen sink. A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults reveals the average household sees a whopping 217 dish-related arguments annually!

That works out to 18 arguments each and every month revolving around loading and emptying the dishwasher, or leaving dishes to “pre-rinse” for days (or weeks) on end.

