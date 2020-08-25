Hillary warns Biden not to concede if he's behind on election day

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Hillary Clinton urged Joe Biden not to concede the presidential race if he is trailing President Trump on election night.

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election and conceded the morning after the contest, said she believes this year's election will drag out for several days because of issues with voting during the pandemic. She told Showtime's The Circus that Biden would be wise to stay in the race long past Election Day.

"Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is," Clinton said.

Read the full story ›