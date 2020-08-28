Hollywood holds hate parade during Trump nomination speech: 'Murderer,' 'bulls**t propaganda'

(BREITBART) The left-wing Hollywood celebrities were fuming as President Donald Trump accepted his party’s nomination on the final day of the Republican National Convention. Not only did left-wing stars lash out at the commander in chief, they also singled out first daughter Ivanka Trump and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani for their nastiest insults.

“Here comes the asshole,” Rosie O’Donnell tweeted as her president took the stage at the White House late Thursday. The outdoor ceremony on the South Lawn triggered celebrities who complained about the lack of social distancing. Actress Mia Farrow compared it to Jonestown — “an adoring cult waiting for Jim Jones to appear.” The West Wing star Bradley Whitford called it a “desecration” of the White House.

