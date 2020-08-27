SECTIONS
Hurricane Laura brings tornado threat after landfall

Damages 'severe' in parts of Louisiana

WND News Services
Published August 27, 2020
(FOX NEWS) -- Heavy rains and winds battered Louisiana Thursday morning as a weakening Hurricane Laura roared northward, threatening to spread further damage well inland after slamming the Lake Charles area.

The historic Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday in Cameron, about 45 miles south of Lake Charles, as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph.

"As we wake up today, everyone must remember that the threat Laura poses to Louisiana is ongoing," Lousiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted Thursday morning. "Stay home, continue to heed the warnings and instructions of local officials and monitor your local news to stay informed."

WND News Services
