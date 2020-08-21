Biden vows national mask mandate if elected president

(BREITBART) Joe Biden vowed to implement a national mask mandate during his Democratic National Convention nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask,” he said.

Biden linked wearing a mask to being patriotic.

Last week, Biden called for mask-wearing while Americans are “outside.”

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said.

