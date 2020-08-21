SECTIONS
Health Politics
P Share Print

Biden vows national mask mandate if elected president

Says rule has nothing to do with rights 'but your responsibility as an American'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 21, 2020 at 3:39pm
P Share Print

(BREITBART) Joe Biden vowed to implement a national mask mandate during his Democratic National Convention nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask,” he said.

Biden linked wearing a mask to being patriotic.

Last week, Biden called for mask-wearing while Americans are “outside.”

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said.

TRENDING: James Woods uses Michelle Obama clip from 2013 to hit back against her DNC speech

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×