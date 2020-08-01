Joe Biden's new friends 'are bad news'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Politics.]

By Harlan Hill

Real Clear Politics

Joe Biden is making a lot of new friends among the most radical members of the Democratic Party — and that’s a troubling sign for the U.S. economy.

Since cruising to victory in the Democrat Party primary with the help of a concerted effort by the party’s establishment wing, the former vice president continues to pivot further and further to the left, embracing a political platform that should terrify American workers.

Biden recently unveiled a surprise pact with self-described Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, issuing a lengthy catalogue of joint policy proposals that would have made Karl Marx proud. The so-called “Unity Task Force” agenda includes “unprecedented” environmental regulation, a government takeover of healthcare, pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens, and much more.

Biden’s capitulation to the radical left was lauded by Sanders, who had previously argued that the presumptive nominee was too moderate on a number of key policy issues. “I think the compromise that they came up with, if implemented, will make Biden the most progressive president since FDR,” Sanders said following the release of the joint policy platform.

Sanders isn’t the only socialist who has recently joined Biden’s camp, though. Another Democratic socialist, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), has visibly shaped the presumptive Democratic nominee’s climate agenda, which calls for an additional $2 trillion in government spending over the next four years along with crippling regulations that would essentially destroy our oil and natural gas industries, putting millions of Americans out of work. AOC, who has successfully pressured other establishment Democrats to embrace the radical left’s approach to climate policy, will help to lead a team of far-left activists as co-chair of Biden’s climate task force.

According to a recent report by Axios, moreover, far-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s ideological influence over Biden is even greater than AOC’s.

“If Biden wins in November, it's clear that Warren will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name's on the ticket,” the publication reported, adding that the former vice president has “so far publicly adopted at least six policy stances shaped by Warren and her team.”

Of course, Biden’s surrender to the radical left mirrors the progressive takeover of the entire Democratic Party — a coup that is now all but complete.

“Joe Biden would be nothing more than an auto pen, a Trojan horse for a radical agenda so radical, so all-encompassing that it would transform this country into something utterly unrecognizable,” Vice President Mike Pence said in a recent speech, warning Americans not to trust the Democratic Party and its presumptive nominee.

Remarkably, some radical liberal activists don’t even bother disputing Pence’s scorching criticism of Biden. Angela Davis, a prominent Marxist academic and former Black Panther, recently explained that Biden is “a candidate who can be most effectively pressured,” adding that he is “far more likely to take mass demands seriously.”

Joe Biden’s new friends are bad news, and we can’t afford to let them anywhere near the levers of power.