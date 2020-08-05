'Are you a junkie?' Biden blasts journalist asking about mental health

Last month, Joe Biden told reporters he's constantly tested regarding his cognitive abilities, which have become an issue in his presidential campaign.

It wasn't clear whether he was referring to the kind of cognitive test President Trump says he has taken or simply the "testing" of the campaign trail.

When an interviewer sought clarity on Tuesday, Biden became visibly irritated.

TRENDING: Biden botches Declaration of Independence yet again in softball interview

"No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C'mon man. That's like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?" he scolded.

“Why the hell would I take a test?”@JoeBiden scoffs at idea of taking a cognitive test. Suggests @realDonaldTrump “can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion.” Full interview at @NABJ @NAHJ virtual convention Thursday 8am ET.@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rGNJpjfbF6 — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) August 5, 2020

The Washington Examiner reported the full Tuesday interview will be aired Thursday at the combined convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Trump has derided Biden's cognitive capabilities while boasting he scored 30 out of 30 on a cognitive test during his last physical.

A blogger for the Twitter news aggregator Twitchy commented: "Well, that's quite the take! Asking a black journo if he's a junkie?"

The Examiner reported Biden stumbled in the last portion of his comments in the clip.

"I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fill — my physical as well as mental fill — fitness, and to, you know, to make a judgment about who I am," he said.