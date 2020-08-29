Kamala on BLM riots: 'They're not going to let up, and they should not'

(NOQ REPORT) Senator Kamala Harris is a true believer. At least she’s pretending to be one when it comes to the Black Lives Matter “movement” that is currently torching several cities across the nation, including Kenosha, Wisconsin. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, the vice presidential candidate for the Democrats had an awkward run at answering a question in which she seems at first to be against the riots before quickly being in favor of them.

In the beginning, it seems like she’s warning the nation, even noting that people should “beware” the actions of the “movement.” But as she got into stride proclaiming multiple times that the rioting is not going to end, even after the election, she slipped her radical ideology in there by proclaiming, “They’re not going to let up, and they should not, and we should not.”

