Kamala Harris: A 'Karma Chameleon'

"Kamala [Harris] knows how to govern," said Democratic presumptive presidential candidate Joe Biden in introducing his running mate. "She knows how to make the hard calls. She's ready to do this job on day one."

Harris, 55, who has been a U.S. senator from California only since 2017, has held no other federal office. But former Vice President Biden is 77, has suffered two brain aneurysms and serious mental decline, and describes himself as a "transition candidate."

Fifty-nine percent of likely voters do not expect Biden to finish his four-year term if elected president. Harris must be sold to voters as competent to captain the ship of state if Biden falters.

Who is Kamala (pronounced KAM-a-la) Harris, the former attorney general of California, former district attorney of San Francisco and first member of a national Democratic ticket to come from anyplace west of Texas?

She is depicted as African American, but by ancestry she is not. Her father, Donald Harris, emigrated from Jamaica and says her Irish great-great-grandfather was one of that Caribbean island's biggest slave owners.

President Barack Hussein Obama, similarly, was not African American but the child of a Kenyan father and Caucasian mother, leftists who met at a University of Hawaii Russian language class.

The Obamas were a well-to-do slave-owning Muslim family in Kenya who never forgave British colonizers for outlawing slavery there; as president, Barack (in Arabic, "lightning bolt") vengefully ejected a bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office.

Harris's mother, Shyamala Gopalan, came from Chennai (formerly Madras) on the east coast of southern India, a seaport on the Bay of Bengal. Her mother, a cancer researcher who died of cancer in 2009, was Hindu.

The name Kamala in the India language Sanskrit means "lotus" as well as "pale red." It is also one name of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of good fortune and wealth.

Harris's middle name is Devi, from the Sanskrit verb "to shine," and can refer to the Hindu mother goddess, or Lakshmi, or the Hindu goddess of love Parvati, or the goddess of knowledge and wisdom Saraswati, and more. As youngsters, Kamala and her younger sister Maya (Sanskrit for "magic" or Matrix-like "illusion" of reality) visited relatives in India several times.

"Pale red" Kamala is also being sold to American voters as a "pragmatic moderate," but a 2019 GovTrack analysis ranked her as the furthest left U.S. senator – to the left of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and even of self-described socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

San Francisco Democrat Kamala Harris serves the left, but she has no principles and will do or say whatever advances her career in an increasingly socialist, radically "woke" Democratic Party.

She dropped out of the 2020 primaries when 98 percent of Democrats rejected her. Harris seems talented "for about 15 minutes," says The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway. But people are soon turned off by her self-serving, arrogant and phony ways.

"I'm a man without conviction," sings Culture Club in their song "Karma Chameleon." "I'm a man who doesn't know / how to sell a contradiction. / You come and go …"

Harris attended a Christian church as a child in Oakland, Calif., and now calls herself a Black Baptist. But from her Hindu heritage, Kamala knows what karma – the cosmic justice that reaps what one sows – means for a camouflaged, self-aggrandizing chameleon like herself.

During primary debates, rival Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Hindu congresswoman from Hawaii, skewered Harris. As a prosecutor, said Gabbard, Harris "put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations, and then laughed about it when she was asked if she'd every smoked marijuana. She blocked evidence that would have freed a man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the State of California. …"

Harris, says former Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, slept her way to the top – with him. While employed full time, she accepted from her powerful Democratic lover part-time government advisory jobs for which she was unqualified that nearly doubled her income. Brown also cleared her path to become California attorney general.

In coming months, this column shall examine several other examples of corruption and unprincipled greed in potential future President Kamala Harris's sordid career. A cabal of powerful leftist women who call themselves "We've Got Her Back" has threatened to destroy any establishment journalist who investigates Harris's past or undermines her.

If Biden wanted as running mate a younger, female version of himself, he succeeded.

