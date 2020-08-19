Laura Loomer crushes 5 opponents to win GOP primary

(FLORIDA POLITICS) -- Republican candidate Laura Loomer is going from right-wing social media star to congressional candidate after securing a win Tuesday night in Florida’s 21st Congressional District.

Loomer will now face incumbent Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel in the General Election after Frankel easily dispatched Guido Weiss in the Democratic primary.

Loomer was part of a six-person contest for the GOP nod. Also running were Palm Beach State College professor Christian Acosta, exotic animal advocate Elizabeth Felton, Air Force veteran Aaron Scanlan, the QAnon supporting Reba Sherrill and former IRS criminal investigator Michael Vilardi.

