The lawmaker who wants to abolish history: A picture of stupid

There was a time in recent history that stupid ideas were clearly defined and identifiable. But alas, as has become the case with so many things in today's zeitgeist, words have been replaced with pictures. Thus, today "stupid idea" is defined and represented by a photo of Illinois so-called lawmaker La Shawn Ford. It's also not altogether unfitting that his last name is Ford; after all, he is equivalent of an Edsel. The Edsel automobile by Ford Motor Company was grotesquely unattractive, massively overpriced and failed to deliver on every quantifiable level of promised success. This epitomizes state Rep. La Shawn Ford's resume.

Ford has called for state government officials to effectively abolish history classes in schools, arguing those classes foster "white privilege and a racist society … and contribute to the miseducat'ion of Illinoisans." ("Illinois Politician Calls For Statewide Abolishment of History Classes," Daniel Payne, Just The News, Aug. 4, 2020)

Let me also mention that Ford wants to ditch all books that he determines are part of a curriculum "that unfairly communicates our history." This is interesting because I would argue the only curriculum that could unfairly communicate history would be one in which he played any part.

What Ford and his ilk advocate is pure communism. One of the five primary pillars of society Marx wanted to abolish was "History." He saw history as a tradition and tool of the bourgeoisie and saw the preservation and documentation of factual history as a distraction in the proletariat's quest for emancipation and supremacy. "In bourgeois society, the past dominates the present; in communist society, the present dominates the past." (See: "Foundation for Economic Education; 5 Things Marx Wanted To Abolish – Besides Private Property," Jon Miltimore, Oct. 31, 2017.)

In an effort to make sure he drank from every sewage line in Illinois, Ford opined: "Until a suitable alternative is developed, we should instead devote greater attention toward civics and ensuring students understand our democratic processes and how they can be involved." The United States of America (and yes, that regrettably includes Illinois) is not a democracy; ergo we cannot have "democratic processes," as this disgusting waste byproduct masquerading as humanoid asserts.

That notwithstanding, the question sane people should be asking is just what Ford proposes to replace factual history with?

Our Founding Fathers labored selflessly to establish the nation we have. The urgency with which pernicious calumniators seek to remove all record of factual history deserves critical examination. Actually, it doesn't deserve the time of day, but even the book of Proverbs tells us there are times we must "Answer a fool according to their folly, lest he be wise in his own conceit." (Proverbs 26:7 KJV)

With that thought in mind, exactly what does Ford know about the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence? The fact that none of these men was black, none of them was homosexual or transgender, and none of them wallowed around Chicago homosexual bathhouses, as one very prominent politician from Chicago is reputed to have done, does not dismiss what they gave to America.

What does Ford suggest be used as history, in place of the 56 (white) men who signed the Declaration of Independence?

Following is the factual history of the 56 "old white men" who signed that document. Chicago is the capital of murder, incestuous corrupt politics, prostitution and debauchery on every measurable level – but how many people identifiable by Ford can claim the following history?

Five signers were captured by the British as traitors, and tortured before they died.

Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned.

Two lost their sons serving in the Revolutionary Army; another had two sons captured.

Nine of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the Revolutionary War.

They signed and they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.

What kind of men were they?

Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists.

Eleven were merchants, nine were farmers and large plantation owners; men of means, well-educated, but they signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that the penalty would be death if they were captured.

Carter Braxton of Virginia, a wealthy planter and trader, saw his ships swept from the seas by the British Navy. He sold his home and properties to pay his debts, and died in rags.

Thomas McKeam was so hounded by the British that he was forced to move his family almost constantly. He served in the Congress without pay, and his family was kept in hiding. His possessions were taken from him, and poverty was his reward.

Vandals or soldiers looted the properties of Dillery, Hall, Clymer, Walton, Gwinnett, Heyward, Ruttledge, and Middleton.

At the battle of Yorktown, Thomas Nelson Jr. noted that the British General Cornwallis had taken over the Nelson home for his headquarters. He quietly urged General George Washington to open fire. The home was destroyed, and Nelson died bankrupt.

Francis Lewis had his home and properties destroyed. The enemy jailed his wife, and she died within a few months.

John Hart was driven from his wife's bedside as she was dying. Their 13 children fled for their lives. His fields and his gristmill were laid to waste. For more than a year he lived in forests and caves, returning home to find his wife dead and his children gone.

This is the history Ford wants removed. Need I say that I advocate for more teaching of the great price "old white men," some of whom owned slaves, paid to give us an America, a sacrifice communists like Ford can besmirch with impunity.

I'll issue a standing challenge for Ford to debate me regarding why America would be better off without him and with the retention of American history.

