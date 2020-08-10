SECTIONS
Politics World
P Share Print

Lebanon government falls in wake of Beirut explosion

'I found out that corruption is greater than the state'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2020 at 4:21pm
P Share Print

(THE GUARDIAN) -- Lebanon’s besieged government has fallen, one week after a cataclysmic explosion destroyed Beirut port, with the country’s prime minister, Hassan Diab, claiming the disaster was the result of endemic corruption.

Diab announced the resignation of the government after more than a third of ministers quit their posts, forcing Diab himself to resign.

Diab, who has been prime minister for nine months, was due to notify the president, Michel Aoun, who was expected to accept his resignation.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×