Left melts down over Washington Post Trump ads

(LIBERTY NATION) In a rather savvy political move, the Trump campaign bought a ton of ad space on The Washington Post’s digital website. It is not likely a coincidence that this big buy occurred on the final day of the Democratic National Convention just as it was no accident that President Trump flew to Scranton, PA, for a campaign rally. But it was the ads – not the in-your-face stop at Joe Biden’s hometown – that had those on the left going postal.

Twitter exploded.

“No, @washingtonpost, no, no NO. How dare you? Were these pieces of silver worth the price of your soul?” tweeted one incensed Biden supporter. Others waxed incredulous that the capital city’s influential legacy newspaper would dare to permit the Trump campaign to purchase ad space. “I’m so shocked and disappointed,” read one tweet. Then from someone called Snickers, “OMG. @washingtonpost what have you done? Judas would be so proud. Democracy dies in darkness, indeed.” And yet another pro-Biden tweet, “The Washington Post thoroughly disgraced itself today. Hope the money was worth it.”

