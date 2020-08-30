Leftist heavyweight Michael Moore predicted 2016 Trump win, now he's thinking it'll happen again

Leftist filmmaker Michael Moore has seen this movie before – and it doesn’t end well for Democrats.

The Michigan native and outspoken liberal, who predicted then-candidate Donald Trump would win the presidency in 2016, is raising the alarm for his fellow travelers again – citing polls in battleground states and noting that the Biden campaign doesn’t have Michigan on its list of stops yet.

“Are you ready for a Trump victory?” Moore wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again?”

"Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing... Posted by Michael Moore on Friday, August 28, 2020

“Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie," Moore wrote. "In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points.

“Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off? The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states— but not Michigan. Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance.”

And he noted one huge difference between Trump supporters and likely Biden voters.

"The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS!" Moore wrote.

Moore’s warning should sound familiar.

In 2016, he was virtually alone among supporters of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton who foresaw the defeat that was coming her way.

In a memorable speech from Moore’s documentary “TrumpLand,” released just before the election, as Breitbart reported at the time, Moore predicted a Trump victory.

“Whether Trump means it or not is kind of irrelevant because he’s saying the things to people who are hurting. And it’s why every beaten-down, nameless, forgotten working stiff who used to be part of what was called the middle class loves Trump,” Moore told an audience in the film, as Breitbart reported.

“He is the human Molotov cocktail that they’ve been waiting for,” Moore added. “The human hand grenade that they can legally throw into the system that stole their lives from them …

“So on November 8th, the dispossessed will walk into the voting booth, be handed a ballot, close the curtain and take that lever, or felt pen, or touch screen and put a big f*cking X in the box by the name of the man who has threatened to upend and overturn the very system that has ruined their lives: Donald J. Trump.

"Trump’s election is going to be the biggest ‘F*ck you’ ever recorded in human history,” Moore said. “And it will feel good.”

Moore’s warning went largely unheeded then – Trump’s victory in the early morning of Nov. 9, 2016, left the political world stunned.

On Sunday, Moore took to Twitter to emphasize his latest warning for liberals, listing a series of poll results that show former Vice President Joe Biden with a lead over the president -- but with an important caveat:

Biden's leads are smaller now than Clinton's were at this point in 2016.

Check this out—during the same week in August, but 4yrs apart: In 2016, Hillary was way ahead of Trump. But this past week, in some swing states, Biden’s lead is less than what Hillary’s was. You can’t blame this one on the PO or Russia. This is on the candidate & party. WAKE UP! pic.twitter.com/sfS8gayTHo — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 30, 2020

Coming out of last week’s Republican National Convention – The Morning Consult reported Saturday that polls show Trump cutting into Biden’s lead -- Moore wasn’t the only prominent liberal to be worried about the election.

On Friday, HBO’s Bill Maher, an occasionally unorthodox voice in the liberal commentariat, also expressed concerns about Biden’s potential, according to Fox News.

"I am feeling less confident about this -- maybe it's just their convention bump got to me, but I'm feeling less confident than I was a month ago," Maher said on “Real Time with Bill Maher.” "I feel very nervous, the same way I did four years ago at this time."

