Leftists plead with networks to tape delay GOP convention to fact-check everything

Far-left organizations have demanded that television networks put the Republican National Convention on a one-minute tape delay so that statements can be fact-checked and censored.

The groups, ranging from UltraViolet and BlackPAC to Color of Change PAC and NARAL Pro-Choice America, dispatched their deman to CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC and CBS.

The groups made no similar request regarding last week's Democratic National Convention.

"We have already seen Americans die due to disinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic and the search for a treatment," they stated. "We have also seen an increase in hate crimes, police brutality, and racial injustice due to inflammatory and racist disinformation on the news.

"Make no mistake, the Republican National Convention’s programming will be a primary source of dangerous disinformation about everything from voting rights, to racial justice and police violence, to medical disinformation and dangerous medical falsehoods about the pandemic. It is likely that this information will also include racist and sexist attacks designed to stoke division and hatred. We know this, because we have seen it before. We know who the speakers at the convention will be, and an overwhelming majority of them contribute to the spread of dangerous disinformation every single day," the letter said.

The DNC featured a wide range of themes that focused on criticism of President Trump, including blaming him for COVID-19. Actress Julie Louis-Dreyfus was typical, saying it made her cry when Biden called her when she was diagnosed with cancer.

"Our current president has made me cry, too, but it's never had anything to do with his warmth or kindness," she said.

The coalition complained that the RNC speakers included Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood manager who fled the abortion industry, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who were charged for weilding weapons in defense of their property after Black Lives Matter protesters broke a gate to confront them.

"The best way to combat the spread of disinformation is to stop it at its source," the groups said. "By putting the Republican National Convention on a one-minute time delay, your network will be able to actively correct disinformation in real time, and prevent the American people from being lied to on your airwaves. The future of our country, our people and our democracy are at stake."