'Let me get my mask on': Prof removed for joking with Wuhan student

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Missouri is investigating a professor for making a coronavirus joke with a student from Wuhan, China during an online class session, even though the student reportedly was not offended.

Less than an hour after a student tweeted video of marketing professor Joel Poor at Mizzou and called for his firing, the taxpayer-funded institution responded that it had referred the video to its Office for Civil Rights and Title IX.

Poor was asking foreign students in his Marketing 3000 class where they were from. One spoke up: “China.” He responded: “China? I’ve heard of China.” The student chuckled. Poor asked where in China, and the student responded “Actually Wuhan.”

