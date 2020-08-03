'Like the view?' Jeffrey Epstein 'sex slave' taunts Ghislaine Maxwell

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Alleged former sex slave Virginia Giuffre taunted convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell in a tweet she has since deleted, asking Maxwell, “Like the view?”

Maxwell, who has been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes against young women, was arrested by the FBI in early July and currently is imprisoned at MDC Brooklyn. A grand jury indicted her on charges of conspiracy entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

Giuffre taunted Maxwell about her imprisonment following the unsealing of court documents in which Giuffre described Maxwell’s alleged crimes to attorneys.

“Hey #GhislaneMaxwell [sic] just sitting outside, taking some time to de-stress after you & your lawyers shenanigans. Like the view?” Giuffre said Saturday night in the deleted tweet, which was archived from a Google cache. The tweet included pictures showing Giuffre relaxing by a pool.

“If you didn’t abuse 1000’s of minors you would not be staring at your toilet as a piece of artwork. #TimesUp #SpeakOut #WhoIsNext #KidsToo,” the accuser added. She has not responded to multiple requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In transcripts of depositions from Giuffre’s previously settled 2016 civil lawsuit against Maxwell, Giuffre said that Maxwell engaged in “continuous” sex with both girls and women in front of Giuffre.

Some of these girls were as young as 15, Giuffre said.

“The island was a place where orgies were a constant thing that took place. And again, it’s impossible to know how many,” Giuffre said.

Her tweet also came after newly unsealed court documents showed that Maxwell’s lawyers had attempted to paint Giuffre as someone who makes false rape allegations and forced her to disclose her full medical history, according to the New York Post. Maxwell’s lawyers also accused her of improperly obtaining police records, the Post reported.

