Lisa Page on BLM protest: 'That's awful'

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Cable news network MSNBC's hosts have relentlessly embraced Black Lives Matter, routinely ribbing Republicans critical of the group's Marxist roots while showcasing celebrities who support the racial justice group.

"Black Lives Matter is a human rights statement," WNBA star Sidney Colson declared on the network in a recent interview with host Ali Velshi that encapsulated the network's embrace of the group.

So it may come as somewhat a surprise that one of MSNBC's newest and most celebrated hires, the ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page who now serves as a legal analyst, offered a not-so-fond message about the group's protests. At least when she texting with her then-lover, the now-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, during the Russia collusion probe four years ago.

Read the full story ›