Louie Gohmert is COVID-19-free, and he credits hydroxychloroquine

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Rep. Louie Gohmert has recovered from the coronavirus and plans to donate plasma in the coming days, he told the Washington Examiner.

“I’m feeling really well, really great, actually,” the Texas Republican said.

Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus on July 29 after taking a test at the White House ahead of a planned trip with President Trump.

Gohmert drove to Texas to self-quarantine and suffered several days of mild symptoms, including fatigue, but is now free of the virus, he said.

