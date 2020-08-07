Malik Obama still '110 percent' with Trump, who is 'not a fake'

(FRONT PAGE MAG) – "What I saw was he was the kind of person that wants people to worship him. He needs to be worshiped and I don't do that."
That was Malik Obama in an August 1 interview with the New York Post. Obama, 62, was promoting his new book, "Big Bad Brother from Kenya," and his interview proved enlightening on several fronts.
Malik managed a foundation named after his father, the Kenyan Barak H. Obama. In a telephone call shortly before the 2009 inauguration, the American president-elect "insisted I shut down the website and not continue with the foundation." If Malik continued with the idea, the president threatened "to cut me off."
Advertisement - story continues below
In 2015, Malik Obama made an appeal on behalf of Aunt Hawa, living in poverty and working as a charcoal seller. The president told Malik he was "broke." Aunt Zeituni Onyango died penniless in 2014 and Malik Obama appealed for $20,000 to transport her remains back to Kenya. The president said that was "too much" and ponied up only $5,000.