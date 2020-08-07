SECTIONS
Malik Obama still '110 percent' with Trump, who is 'not a fake'

Obama 'Big Bad Brother' weighs in on 'cold and ruthless' former president

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2020 at 9:11pm
(FRONT PAGE MAG) – "What I saw was he was the kind of person that wants people to worship him. He needs to be worshiped and I don't do that."

That was Malik Obama in an August 1 interview with the New York Post. Obama, 62, was promoting his new book, "Big Bad Brother from Kenya," and his interview proved enlightening on several fronts.

Malik managed a foundation named after his father, the Kenyan Barak H. Obama. In a telephone call shortly before the 2009 inauguration, the American president-elect "insisted I shut down the website and not continue with the foundation." If Malik continued with the idea, the president threatened "to cut me off."

In 2015, Malik Obama made an appeal on behalf of Aunt Hawa, living in poverty and working as a charcoal seller. The president told Malik he was "broke." Aunt Zeituni Onyango died penniless in 2014 and Malik Obama appealed for $20,000 to transport her remains back to Kenya. The president said that was "too much" and ponied up only $5,000.

