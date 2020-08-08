SECTIONS
'The Matrix' co-creator confirms story is a trans-allegory

Character called Switch was supposed to be male in real world and female in the matrix

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 8, 2020 at 4:36pm
(MOVIEWEB) Filmmakers often see themselves in the part of the protagonists of the movies they make. For Lilly and Lana Wachowski, who directed The Matrix trilogy at a time before they underwent gender reassignment procedures in their personal lives, Neo's journey as the main character in The Matrix was always supposed to be a metaphor for transgender identity. Speaking to Netflix Film Club, Lilly Wachowski revealed that, in keeping with the metaphor, the character Switch was originally meant to be a man in the real world and a woman in the Matrix, until the studio stepped in.

"I'm glad that it has gotten out, that was the original intention. But the world wasn't quite ready yet at a corporate level. The corporate world wasn't ready for it. When you make movies and it's this public art form, I think any kind of art that you put into the universe there's a letting go process. Because it's entering into public dialogue. I like that there's an evolution process that we as human beings engage in art in a nonlinear way. We can always talk about something in new ways, and in new light."

