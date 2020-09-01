Megapastor apologizes and discusses therapy for his marriage

(GREENVILLE ONLINE) -- In an emotional videotaped confession posted online Sunday, Relentless Church Pastor John Gray apologized and addressed rumors that spread through entertainment blogs earlier this month.

Allegations of an extramarital relationship first spread on social media and entertainment news websites on Aug. 21, when a woman who claimed to have been communicating with Gray was featured on a live video stream on YouTube.

Last week, Gray's attorneys told The Greenville News that Gray was the victim of extortion and blackmail, and they said that a physical affair was never alleged.

Read the full story ›