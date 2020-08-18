Michelle Obama's raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome

So I watched all two hours of the Democratic National Convention last night – primarily so you don't have to. I consider it an act of public service.

And folks, what a bunch of Debbie Downers these Democrats have become.

No solutions. No vision. Only gloom, despair and agony. My takeaway? These people truly hate President Trump.

Former first lady Michelle Obama actually predicted the end of the world as we know if it the president is reelected.

"If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election," she said. "If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."

See what I mean? Debbie Downer.

"So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she declared. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."

And of course it wouldn't be an Obama speech without a deep dive into the "Trump is a racist" swimming pool.

"And here at home, as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and a never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered, stating the simple fact that a black life matters is still met with derision from the nation's highest office," she said.

And yet she failed to mention the name of the white motorist who was pulled from his pickup truck in Portland, Oregon, Sunday and beaten in the streets. Nor did she mention the 5-year-old North Carolina child who was executed in his front yard. We can only speculate as to why the former first lady didn't mention their names.

It was, to borrow a phrase from Hillary Clinton, deplorable.

Mrs. Obama was just the headliner in a chorus line of Democrats who blamed President Trump for racism, unemployment, natural disasters and, of course, the China virus.

One unfortunate soul literally blamed President Trump for killing her father. I suspect we will be seeing more members of the "Trump Killed My Daddy" caucus.

It was a great big prime-time mess with musical performances that wouldn't make the opening round of the Eurovision Song Contest.

But perhaps the most egregious offense committed at Monday night's convention: It was a snooze fest.

You'd be more entertained watching a PBS telethon – or watching paint dry.

Mrs. Obama recently announced she had been diagnosed with low-grade depression – but based on that speech last night, I'd say she has a raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Perhaps she will be able to come to terms with how awful our nation has been to black Americans while convalescing inside her $12 million dollar home.