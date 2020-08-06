Michigan governor: Racism is a 'public health crisis,' issues executive order

(NATIONAL REVIEW) -- Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, signed an executive directive on Wednesday ordering state employees to undergo “implicit bias training.”

Executive directives allow the Michigan governor to establish procedures or basic policy for employees of the state’s executive branch. According to the directive, current state employees will be required to undergo “implicit bias training” by the end of this year, while new employees must complete the training as part of the hiring process. While various bias training initiatives have been implemented by government offices in recent months, some research shows that the impact of these initiatives is negligible.

Whitmer’s directive also called “to combat racism as a public health crisis.”

