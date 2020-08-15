SECTIONS
Michigan rejects 846 mailed ballots 'because the voter was dead'

Public Interest Legal Foundation estimated 28 million mail ballots 'went missing' over the last decade

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 15, 2020 at 6:21pm
(BREITBART) Michigan clerks rejected 10,694 mailed ballots during the August 4 primary.

Of those, 846 ballots were not accepted “because the voter was dead,” the Detroit News reported.

Further, 2,225 ballots were denied because there was no voter signature on the envelope, and 1,111 votes were discarded because the voter moved to a new address after submitting the ballot. The state claimed the dead voters died between the time they submitted the ballot and when it was counted.

Michigan’s largest city, Detroit, received 820 ballots that were ultimately rejected, according to the paper.

