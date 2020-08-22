SECTIONS
Mom says parents asked to sign 'ridiculous' waiver they won't eavesdrop on kids' online lessons

'What are they trying to hide? What is the problem? Why won't they let us sit in?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2020 at 4:47pm
(FOX NEWS) A Tennessee school district is under fire for asking parents to sign a form agreeing not to eavesdrop on kids' virtual classes over concerns they could overhear confidential information.

After significant pushback, Rutherford County Schools is allowing parents to tune in with permission from the teacher but they can't record the classes.

"It's ridiculous. It's so hypocritical because they've been data mining our children for years, compliments of common core," Laurie Cardoza-Moore, founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.

"What are they trying to hide? What is the problem? Why won't they let us sit in?" the homeschool mom of five asked.

