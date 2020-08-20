'Morning people' linked with higher risk of Alzheimer's disease

(IRISH NEWS) – Those at higher genetic risk of Alzheimer's disease are more likely to call themselves a "morning person," according to a study.

Researchers have also found that people who have a greater risk of developing the progressive condition are less likely to have insomnia.

The findings, published in the journal Neurology, are based on an analysis of data gathered from different genome-wide association studies, which involve identifying genes associated with various human diseases.

The team, which included scientists from Imperial College London, said they found no evidence of disturbed sleep patterns causing Alzheimer's disease but added those at higher risk are also likely to have shorter sleep duration.

However, the scientists warned the effect of these associations are quite small and show only a possible link – not cause and effect.

