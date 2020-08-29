SECTIONS
MSNBC's Reid: Trump's 'repugnant' Castro-like speech displayed 'decrepit, corrupt monarch'

'That was not an American president giving an acceptance speech'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2020 at 4:28pm
(BREITBART) MSNBC anchor Joy Reid criticized President Donald Trump’s speech on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention.

Reid said, “All I have to say is as I’m watching this, I’m thinking Fidel Castro, Julius Caesar. That was not an American president giving an acceptance speech. That was a monarch. It was very much like what Castro used to do, an hour and ten minutes that clocked in. It wasn’t a usual Trump speech with his ad-libs, and he does the sort of humor thrown into it. He said the fact is I’m here, and they’re not. He made the White House into the Trump palace.”

