SECTIONS
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

NAACP launches new civil rights, education initiative with Univ. of Kentucky

'It's a brand-new paradign...there is no playbook'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2020 at 5:17pm
P Share Print

(WASHINGTON POST) – The NAACP, the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, is launching a new education initiative with the University of Kentucky that will provide a home for Black faculty to conduct and disseminate research on the community in a new way.

The enterprise marks the first time that the NAACP has joined with university-based education scholars to help address racial inequities that for decades have plagued public schools around the country.

"It's a brand new paradigm," said Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of the University of Kentucky's College of Education who has served on the NAACP executive committee and as the education chair for the NAACP's California Hawaii State Conference. "There is no playbook."

Vasquez Heilig, who is the initiative's mastermind, said research will be done not by finding topics in the halls of academia, as is usually done, but rather in African American communities.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NAACP launches new civil rights, education initiative with Univ. of Kentucky
Marijuana stocks fall due to low weed prices, coronavirus
Fauci: U.S. doesn't need another lockdown to survive coronavirus
Beirut is a 'devastated city'
Stocks rise for a fifth straight day led by tech
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×