NAACP launches new civil rights, education initiative with Univ. of Kentucky

(WASHINGTON POST) – The NAACP, the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, is launching a new education initiative with the University of Kentucky that will provide a home for Black faculty to conduct and disseminate research on the community in a new way.

The enterprise marks the first time that the NAACP has joined with university-based education scholars to help address racial inequities that for decades have plagued public schools around the country.

"It's a brand new paradigm," said Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of the University of Kentucky's College of Education who has served on the NAACP executive committee and as the education chair for the NAACP's California Hawaii State Conference. "There is no playbook."

Vasquez Heilig, who is the initiative's mastermind, said research will be done not by finding topics in the halls of academia, as is usually done, but rather in African American communities.

