NASA to remove 'offensive' names from planets and other heavenly bodies

'Certain cosmic nicknames are not only insensitive but can be actively harmful'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2020 at 10:33pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Political correctness has now expanded to space, where NASA says planets, galaxies and other heavenly bodies will no longer be referred to by “offensive” nicknames.

In a press release Thursday, the space agency said that all planets and heavenly bodies will be referred only to by their scientific names, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Under the new rules, the “Eskimo Nebula,” discovered in 1787 by William Hershel, will only be referred to as NGC 2392.

Read the full story ›

