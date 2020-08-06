National Democrats endorsed Congressional candidate who referred to women as 'breeders'

(TOWNHALL) – A Democratic congressional candidate in a nationally-watched race is facing scrutiny for a host of now-deleted blog posts in which he voiced creepy sexual fantasies about children and degrading comments toward women. A current state legislator in Michigan, Jon Hoadley earned the Democratic party's nomination in Michigan's 6th congressional district, and will take on GOP Rep. Fred Upton in November.

Hoadley's now-deleted blog, "Rambling Politics," featured posts where he bragged about "learning about crystal meth," described various sexual partners as "victims," and made reference to four-year-old children wearing thongs. Hoadley, an openly-gay man, went on to deem women as "breeders," referring to reproductive ability.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) threw their support behind Hoadley leading up to the primary election. A handful of other national Democrats also endorsed Hoadley's bid, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Gary Peters (D-MI), and Reps. Pramila Jayapa (D-WA) and Haley Stevens (D-MI).

