SECTIONS
Front PageDOUBLE STANDARD
P Share Print

National Democrats endorsed Congressional candidate who referred to women as 'breeders'

Also voiced creepy sexual fantasies about children

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2020 at 4:05pm
P Share Print

(TOWNHALL) – A Democratic congressional candidate in a nationally-watched race is facing scrutiny for a host of now-deleted blog posts in which he voiced creepy sexual fantasies about children and degrading comments toward women. A current state legislator in Michigan, Jon Hoadley earned the Democratic party's nomination in Michigan's 6th congressional district, and will take on GOP Rep. Fred Upton in November.

Hoadley's now-deleted blog, "Rambling Politics," featured posts where he bragged about "learning about crystal meth," described various sexual partners as "victims," and made reference to four-year-old children wearing thongs. Hoadley, an openly-gay man, went on to deem women as "breeders," referring to reproductive ability.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) threw their support behind Hoadley leading up to the primary election. A handful of other national Democrats also endorsed Hoadley's bid, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Gary Peters (D-MI), and Reps. Pramila Jayapa (D-WA) and Haley Stevens (D-MI).

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NAACP launches new civil rights, education initiative with Univ. of Kentucky
Marijuana stocks fall due to low weed prices, coronavirus
Fauci: U.S. doesn't need another lockdown to survive coronavirus
Beirut is a 'devastated city'
Stocks rise for a fifth straight day led by tech
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×