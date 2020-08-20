Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden banned from Delta for refusing to wear mask

(BUSINESS INSIDER) – A former Navy SEAL famous for his part in the raid that killed Osama bin Laden was banned by Delta Air Lines after he refused to wear a mask aboard a flight and bragged about it on Twitter.

Robert O'Neill, who says he fired the shot that killed bin Laden during the 2011 raid, was on board a flight on Wednesday when he tweeted a selfie with the caption "I'm not a p----." Unlike a fellow passenger in a U.S. Marine Corps hat and a flight attendant visible in the photo, O'Neill was not wearing a mask.

Delta requires passengers to wear masks in the airport and on all flights unless they are quickly eating or drinking. The airline also said it would ban passengers who refuse to wear the face coverings.

O'Neill, who left the Navy in 2012 and works as a public speaker and Fox News contributor, deleted the tweet after about five hours. A spokesperson for Delta confirmed the airline was investigating the incident but declined to comment on specifics.

