NCAA will let athletes wear social justice messages on jerseys

'The patch must not exceed 2¼ square inches and must be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform'

Jay Baggett By Jay Baggett
Published August 1, 2020 at 1:36pm
(NEW YORK POST) College athletes now have the freedom to to honor social justice causes they support.

The NCAA announced Thursday the Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rules that allow athletes across all sports to wear patches on their uniforms in an effort to spread awareness for causes or issues they may be passionate about.

There are rules, however.

“The patch must not exceed 2¼ square inches and must be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform,” the NCAA said in a release. “While all team members are required to wear the patch, they must be identical for those who choose to wear them.”

Read the full story ›

Jay Baggett
