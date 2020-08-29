SECTIONS
Neuralink: Elon Musk unveils pig with chip in its brain

'It's kind of like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2020 at 1:21pm
(BBC NEWS) Elon Musk has unveiled a pig called Gertrude with a coin-sized computer chip in her brain to demonstrate his ambitious plans to create a working brain-to-machine interface.

"It's kind of like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires," the billionaire entrepreneur said on a webcast.

His start-up Neuralink applied to launch human trials last year.

The interface could allow people with neurological conditions to control phones or computers with their mind.

