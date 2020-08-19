Nick Sandmann to speak at Republican National Convention

(WLWT) -- PARK HILLS, Ky. -- Former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann will be among the speakers at the Republican National Convention.

Sandmann, who confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon on his Twitter page, will speak at the convention next week, joining a lineup that includes South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell, school safety activist Andrew Pollack and a variety of others.

Sandmann found himself at the center of a controversy after his face was depicted across social media as he stared at Native American protester Nathan Phillips.

