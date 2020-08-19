'No religious exemptions': New push for mandatory COVID vaccinations

Three university professors, two of whom are physicians, are calling for COVID-19 vaccinations to be mandatory, with no allowance for religious objections.

The Case Western Reserve University scholars, writing in USA Today, advised that "disincentives" be imposed to ensure compliance, Christian News reported.

"Private businesses could refuse to employ or serve unvaccinated individuals," the professors propose. "Schools could refuse to allow unimmunized children to attend classes. Public and commercial transit companies — airlines, trains and buses — could exclude refusers. Public and private auditoriums could require evidence of immunization for entry."

Dr. Michael Lederman, Maxwell J. Mehlman and Dr. Stuart Youngner acknowledge the measures "might seem draconian and would be costly, but ensuring universal vaccination is a negligible sacrifice compared with the costs, deaths and social upheaval that a sustained pandemic is having on our country."

In their article, "Defeat COVID-19 by requiring vaccination for all. It’s not un-American, it’s patriotic," they insist there is "no alternative."

"Simply put, getting vaccinated is going to be our patriotic duty,” they write.

Lederman is an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine. Mehlman is a law professor and director of Case's Law-Medicine Center. Youngner is professor of bioethics and pyschiatry.

The scholars insist a vaccine is needed to achieve herd immunity, contending that waiting for enough people to become infected and then develop antibodies is too dangerous.

Declining vaccination puts the lives of others at risk, they say.

Declining vaccination puts the lives of others at risk, they say.

The only exemption should be an adverse medical reaction to the injection.

"Do not honor religious objections. The major religions do not officially oppose vaccinations," they write. "Do not allow objections for personal preference [either], which violate the social contract."

Many Americans have raised concerns that some COVID vaccines could contain the cells of aborted babies.

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he wants to make getting vaccinated for the coronavirus mandatory for the citizens of his nation.