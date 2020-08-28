NPR: Calling a riot a 'riot' is racist

(SUMMIT NEWS) NPR published an article claiming that calling a riot a “riot” is offensive because it’s “rooted in racism.”
Yes, really.
The article was written by Jonathan Levinson for Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Portland NPR affiliate.
Portland has experienced 93 days of continuous rioting – last night was the first time in that entire period that the city has not seen unrest – but according to Levinson, merely calling a spade a spade is a racist dog whistle.