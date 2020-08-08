NYC Democrat councilman says hydroxychloroquine saved his life

(ZERO HEDGE) An immunocompromised New York City councilman who underplayed the severity of his COVID-19 diagnosis in April now says that it was actually much worse, and hydroxychloroquine saved his life.

Paul Vallone, a Democrat who represents Queens, says he took the drug along with a 'Z-pack' antibiotic and drastically improved within days.

"I couldn’t breathe, very weak, couldn’t get out of bed. My doctor prescribed it. My pharmacy had it. Took it that day and within two to three days I was able to breathe," Vallone told the New York Post, adding "Within a week I was back on my feet."

Read the full story ›