NYC Democrat councilman says hydroxychloroquine saved his life

'Within days I was able to breathe'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 8, 2020 at 4:34pm
(ZERO HEDGE) An immunocompromised New York City councilman who underplayed the severity of his COVID-19 diagnosis in April now says that it was actually much worse, and hydroxychloroquine saved his life.

Paul Vallone, a Democrat who represents Queens, says he took the drug along with a 'Z-pack' antibiotic and drastically improved within days.

"I couldn’t breathe, very weak, couldn’t get out of bed. My doctor prescribed it. My pharmacy had it. Took it that day and within two to three days I was able to breathe," Vallone told the New York Post, adding "Within a week I was back on my feet."

