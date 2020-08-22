SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
P Share Print

Oklahomans 'taking our town back' after vote to defund police

Recall group says it has enough signatures for mayor

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2020 at 10:56am
P Share Print

(WORLD TRIBUNE) Organizers of a grassroots group in Norman, Oklahoma say they have collected more than enough signatures on a petition to recall Democrat Mayor Breea Clark, a report said.

The recall effort also targeted four members of the Norman City Council, including one who has since resigned, after the council voted to defund the city’s police department.

“What we just did was historic,” Unite Norman co-founder Russell Smith told supporters gathered outside City Hall on Friday, which was the group’s deadline for turning in petition signatures, The Oklahoman reported on Aug. 15.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×